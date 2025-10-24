UTime Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UTime ( (WTO) ) has provided an update.

UTime Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 10, 2025, to discuss and vote on a proposal to consolidate its Class A ordinary shares on a 100:1 basis. This share consolidation aims to streamline the company’s share structure and is expected to enhance its market positioning by potentially increasing the value of individual shares. Shareholders registered by October 21, 2025, are eligible to vote, and the board recommends voting in favor of the proposal.

UTime Limited is a company based in Shenzhen, China, operating in the technology sector with a focus on mobile and software-related products. The company is structured as a Cayman Islands exempted company and engages in activities related to mobile technology and software development.

