USPACE Technology Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) has shared an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the inclusion of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity. The updated terms outline the structure, meeting protocols, and decision-making processes, potentially enhancing governance and operational efficiency.

More about Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,043,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$413.3M

See more data about 1725 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue