USPACE Technology Group Limited Announces Change of Principal Business Location

An announcement from Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) is now available.

USPACE Technology Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong. Effective from July 1, 2025, the company will relocate to Units 917–920, 9th Floor, One Island South, No. 2 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. This move signifies a strategic operational shift for the company, potentially impacting its logistical and administrative functions while maintaining its current contact information.

