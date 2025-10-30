USPACE Technology Group Explores Major Acquisition in Telecommunications Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) has issued an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Guangdong Qingyu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a memorandum of understanding for a potential investment and merger and acquisition of 51% of Zhejiang Yuehua Telecommunication Co., Ltd. This move is part of USPACE’s strategic expansion in the telecommunications and cable production industry, with due diligence processes set to be completed within 90 days. The Subject Company specializes in various cable productions and holds significant national certifications, indicating a strong market position in the PRC.

More about Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited

