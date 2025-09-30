USPACE Technology Group Delays Circular Dispatch for Aspace Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) has issued an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its acquisition of a 49% share in Aspace Satellite Technology Limited. The circular, which includes details of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and other necessary information, was initially scheduled for release by 30 September 2025 but has been postponed to 31 October 2025 due to the need for additional preparation time.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1725) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 6,766,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$537.6M

