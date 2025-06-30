UScellular Amends Credit Agreement with New Term Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United States Cellular ( (USM) ) has shared an update.

UScellular has amended and restated its credit agreement, originally established on July 30, 2021, to a new agreement on June 25, 2025. This Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement maintains the existing $500 million loan facilities and introduces a new $800 million Term Loan A-3 Facility, contingent upon the completion of a Securities Purchase Agreement. The loans are intended for general corporate purposes and a special dividend related to the agreement. Additionally, James W. Butman resigned from UScellular’s board on July 1, 2025, with Kenneth Dixon being elected as a new director.

Spark’s Take on USM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, USM is a Neutral.

United States Cellular’s overall score reflects strong cash flow management and strategic initiatives like fiber expansion and debt reduction. However, declining service revenues, negative earnings, and poor technical indicators weigh on the stock. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings and lack of dividends, while risks surrounding subscriber growth and competitive pressures persist.

More about United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless services and products. The company focuses on delivering reliable network coverage and innovative solutions to its customers, primarily in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 237,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.32B

