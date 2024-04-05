Usa Compression Board Changes and Energy Transfer Appointments

Usa Compression (USAC) just unveiled an announcement.

Mr. Christopher R. Curia has stepped down from his position on the board of USA Compression Partners, citing no disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Concurrently, Energy Transfer, the controlling member of the board, has appointed James M. Wright, Jr. and Dylan A. Bramhall to the board, both of whom hold executive roles at Energy Transfer. These appointments come without any additional compensation from USA Compression Partners, despite Energy Transfer’s subsidiaries having generated significant revenue for the partnership in the previous year.

