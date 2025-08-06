US Masters Residential Property Group Reports Preliminary NAV and Special Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from US Masters Residential Property Fund ( (AU:URF) ).

The US Masters Residential Property Group announced an estimated unaudited net asset value (NAV) of $0.463 per unit as of 1 August 2025, reflecting adjustments in the AUD:USD exchange rate. The Fund recently declared a special distribution of $0.10 per Stapled Security, paid on 1 August 2025. The NAV is preliminary and subject to change pending the finalization of the half-yearly property portfolio valuation. As the Group continues to sell properties, the NAV is expected to decrease slightly due to transaction costs.

More about US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed stapled entity comprising the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II. The company focuses on residential property investments, primarily in the United States, and operates under the regulations of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 699,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$217.6M

See more data about URF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue