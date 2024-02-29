US Foods Holding Streamlines Finances and Board Agreements

US Foods Holding (USFD) has shared an announcement.

US Foods, Inc. has successfully renegotiated the terms of its term loan credit agreement to achieve lower interest rates, a move that both shareholders and market watchers will find noteworthy. Additionally, US Foods Holding Corp. has mutually agreed to end its Cooperation Agreement with Sachem Head, eliminating any lingering commitments including board nominations and voting obligations. The business landscape for US Foods is further reshaped by the resignation of Scott D. Ferguson from the Board, in line with the termination of the said agreement.

