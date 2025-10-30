US Critical Metals Corp. Secures Major Stake in McDermitt East Lithium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

US Critical Metals Corp. ( (TSE:USCM) ) just unveiled an update.

US Critical Metals Corp. has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the McDermitt East Lithium Project in Nevada, with an option to acquire the remaining 50% to fully own the project. This strategic move positions the company to advance its exploration efforts in one of the largest lithium districts in the U.S., enhancing its potential role in the domestic lithium supply chain. The company plans to initiate a maiden drill program to explore lithium-bearing horizons, underscoring the project’s significance in the U.S. lithium market.

More about US Critical Metals Corp.

US Critical Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical metal resources. The company is primarily involved in lithium projects, with a significant market focus on the emerging lithium districts in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 164,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.4M

