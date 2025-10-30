Urban Edge Properties Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Urban Edge Properties ( (UE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Urban Edge Properties presented to its investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily along the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor, with a portfolio comprising 73 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Urban Edge Properties reported a robust third quarter for 2025, highlighted by significant leasing activity and strategic acquisitions. The company executed over 340,000 square feet of leasing transactions, achieving cash spreads of 21%, and announced the acquisition of Brighton Mills Shopping Center in Boston, further expanding its footprint in this growth market.

Key financial metrics for the quarter showed strong performance, with net income attributable to common shareholders rising to $14.9 million from $9.1 million in the same period last year. Funds from Operations (FFO) increased to $51.9 million, while FFO as Adjusted also saw a rise, driven by new lease commencements and higher net recovery revenue. The company’s same-property Net Operating Income (NOI) grew by 4.1% year-to-date, reflecting successful leasing and redevelopment efforts.

The acquisition of Brighton Mills Shopping Center for $39 million, funded through a 1031 exchange, exemplifies Urban Edge’s strategic capital recycling efforts. Additionally, the company secured a $123.6 million mortgage to refinance existing debt and support future capital developments. Urban Edge’s balance sheet remains strong with total liquidity of approximately $913 million.

Looking ahead, Urban Edge has raised its full-year 2025 guidance for net income and FFO, reflecting confidence in continued growth. The company anticipates same-property NOI growth between 5.0% and 5.5% and remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

