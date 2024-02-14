Urban Edge Properties Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has released an update.

On February 14, 2024, the Company unveiled its financial results for the past quarter and year, ending December 31, 2023, with all details accessible on its website. However, the information provided, including any exhibits, is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an official filing under the Exchange Act, nor is it incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s legal filings, unless specifically stated.

