Ur-Energy Appoints Matthew Gili as President Amid Strategic Growth Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

UR-Energy ( (URG) ) has provided an announcement.

Ur-Energy has appointed Matthew D. Gili as President to support its strategic growth and succession planning as the company advances towards full production at its Lost Creek and Shirley Basin uranium mines in Wyoming. The appointment is expected to enhance the company’s management team, leveraging Gili’s extensive experience in mining operations and executive management to drive production and capitalize on recent U.S. government initiatives promoting the nuclear fuel cycle industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (URG) stock is a Buy with a $1.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UR-Energy stock, see the URG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on URG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, URG is a Neutral.

UR-Energy’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and negative cash flows, which are the primary concerns. However, positive technical momentum and strong shareholder support for strategic plans provide some optimism. The negative valuation metrics, including the negative P/E ratio, further weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on URG stock, click here.

More about UR-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. The company has produced approximately 2.9 million pounds of uranium and is developing a second facility at Shirley Basin. Ur-Energy is involved in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities in the United States, with its shares trading on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 6,083,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $364.8M

See more data about URG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue