Upland Resources Enhances Capabilities with Vanguard Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Upland Resources ( (GB:UPL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Upland Resources Limited has finalized contracts to acquire Vanguard Drilling Limited’s intellectual property and advanced drilling management systems. This acquisition includes the integration of key personnel from Vanguard and appoints Josh Galloway as Head of Drilling Services. This strategic move enhances Upland’s operational readiness and positions it for growth in Southeast Asia, with Upland Borneo Drilling Services serving as a regional hub for internal and third-party projects.

More about Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in developing and managing drilling services, particularly in Southeast Asia, and aims to enhance its operational capabilities and scalability in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 5,499,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.91M

Learn more about UPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue