UPL Limited Releases Q1 FY 2025-26 Earnings Call Transcript

UPL Limited ( (IN:UPL) ) has provided an update.

UPL Limited announced the availability of the transcript for its Q1 FY 2025-26 earnings conference call, which discusses the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The release of this transcript is part of UPL’s commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting investor relations and stakeholder engagement.

More about UPL Limited

UPL Limited operates in the agrochemical industry, providing a range of products and services focused on sustainable agriculture solutions. The company is known for its crop protection products and is a significant player in the global agricultural market.

Average Trading Volume: 59,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 561.3B INR

