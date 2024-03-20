UpHealth Wins Arbitration in Glocal Healthcare Dispute

UpHealth (UPHL) has provided an announcement.

UpHealth, Inc. is embroiled in an international arbitration over the control of Glocal Healthcare Systems, with the International Court of Arbitration ruling in favor of UpHealth. The dispute involved allegations of breach of a Share Purchase Agreement and violations of shareholder rights, leading to a comprehensive victory for UpHealth and a mandate for the reappointment of their designees to the Glocal Board. The arbitration outcome also includes a significant financial award for damages, illustrating the high stakes involved in corporate control battles and the critical role of international arbitration in resolving complex business disputes.

