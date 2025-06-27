Universal Safety Products Delays Yearly Report Filing

Universal Security Instruments ( (UUU) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Universal Safety Products, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to ongoing global disruptions affecting the confirmation of balances required by auditing standards, impacting both the company’s operations and those of its customers and suppliers. The company expects to file the report within 15 calendar days following the prescribed due date. Despite the delay, Universal Safety Products anticipates higher sales and net income for the fiscal year compared to the previous year, though exact figures are not yet available. The notification was signed by Harvey B. Grossblatt, the company’s President, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

Universal Security Instruments faces significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and weak cash flow generation. Despite these issues, the stock shows strong technical momentum, suggesting potential short-term trading opportunities. However, the lack of profitability and negative valuation metrics pose risks to long-term investors.

