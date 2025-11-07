Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc ( (ULH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Universal Logistics Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc., a Nevada-based company, operates in the transportation and logistics sector, offering services such as truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services across various industries.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 27, 2025, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. reported a significant net loss, driven by impairment charges and increased operating expenses, despite efforts to maintain revenue streams across its service lines.

Key financial highlights include a net loss of $74.8 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $26.5 million in the same period last year. The company faced impairment charges totaling $81.2 million, primarily affecting its intermodal segment, and saw a decrease in operating revenues to $396.8 million from $426.8 million. Operating expenses rose to $471 million, driven by higher personnel costs and impairment expenses.

Looking ahead, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. remains focused on navigating economic challenges, including inflationary pressures and global supply chain disruptions, while seeking to optimize its service offerings and manage costs effectively.

