Universal Health International Reports Decline in Annual Financial Results

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. ( (HK:2211) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2025, with revenue dropping by 34.7% to RMB 711.5 million and a net loss of RMB 25.7 million compared to a profit in the previous year. The company’s gross profit and operating profit margins also decreased, reflecting challenges in managing costs and market conditions. Despite these setbacks, the company managed a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA, indicating some operational efficiencies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2211) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. stock, see the HK:2211 Stock Forecast page.

More about Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the healthcare industry. The company and its subsidiaries focus on providing health-related products and services, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 2211.

Average Trading Volume: 343,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$197.9M

See more data about 2211 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

