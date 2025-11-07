Universal Display Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Universal Display Corp. ( (OLED) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Universal Display Corp. presented to its investors.
Universal Display Corporation, a leader in the development and commercialization of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies, is renowned for its energy-efficient UniversalPHOLED technology used in displays and lighting applications. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a decline in total revenue to $139.6 million from $161.6 million in the same period last year, attributed to timing shifts and a one-time adjustment. Material sales revenue slightly decreased to $82.6 million, while revenue from royalty and license fees saw a significant drop to $53.3 million, primarily due to changes in customer mix and adjustments. Despite these challenges, Universal Display maintained a strong gross margin of 75% and announced a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.45 per share. Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the growth opportunities in the OLED market, focusing on accelerating innovation and expanding its solutions to support broader OLED adoption.