Universal Digital Inc. Expands into Asia with Strategic Investment in ReYuu Japan

Lode Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LFG) ) has issued an update.

Universal Digital Inc. has completed a strategic investment in ReYuu Japan Inc., acquiring a significant equity and warrant position. This move marks Universal Digital’s entry into Asia’s digital asset and technology markets, leveraging ReYuu’s position as a listed technology company in Japan to develop scalable treasury and financing models. The investment includes the acquisition of ordinary shares and warrants, with options for further warrant purchases, positioning Universal Digital to potentially contribute up to USD 100 million for digital asset acquisitions, enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that focuses on digital assets and high-growth industries, particularly in blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies. The company aims to provide long-term capital growth for shareholders through a diversified investment approach and to engage in the transformation of global finance via digital asset strategies.

