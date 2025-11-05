Unitil Corporation Reports Stable Earnings Amid Customer Growth

Unitil ( (UTL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Unitil presented to its investors.

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company based in Hampton, New Hampshire, primarily engaged in the distribution of electricity and natural gas across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Unitil Energy Systems, Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company, Northern Utilities, and Bangor Natural Gas Company, serving a substantial customer base in these regions.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Unitil Corporation reported a slight decline in net income compared to the previous year, with a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per share. However, the company’s adjusted net income, which excludes transaction-related costs, remained stable at $0.4 million or $0.03 per share. The report highlights the company’s ongoing customer growth and increased rates, contributing to higher adjusted gross margins in both electric and gas segments.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate an increase in electric adjusted gross margin by $3.4 million to $33.1 million for the quarter, driven by higher rates and customer growth. Similarly, gas adjusted gross margin rose by $3.3 million to $26.6 million, reflecting increased rates and favorable weather conditions. The acquisition of Bangor Natural Gas Company also contributed positively to the company’s gas revenue and customer base.

Looking ahead, Unitil Corporation remains focused on expanding its customer base and enhancing its service offerings. The company continues to invest in utility infrastructure and explore strategic acquisitions to strengthen its market position. Management anticipates steady growth in customer demand and remains committed to maintaining a robust financial performance through prudent operational and financial strategies.

