Uniti Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Uniti Group Inc. is a leading fiber provider in the United States, offering fast and reliable communications services through brands like Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Uniti Group announced consolidated revenue of $722.6 million and a net income of $1.609 billion, which includes a significant one-time gain from its merger with Windstream. The company also reported a strong growth in its fiber business, with a 13% year-over-year increase in consolidated fiber revenue and a 26% rise in Kinetic consumer fiber revenue. Additionally, Uniti Group has taken steps to strengthen its financial position by completing several financing transactions, including a $1.4 billion senior secured notes offering and a $250 million fiber securitization notes offering. Looking ahead, Uniti Group remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with plans to expand its fiber-to-the-home network to reach 3.5 million homes by 2029, while continuing to execute its lease-up strategy and manage its financial obligations effectively.

