Unith Ltd Releases Q4 FY 2025 Update with Cautionary Notes

The latest announcement is out from Crowd Media Holdings Limited ( (AU:UNT) ).

Unith Ltd has released a presentation containing summary information about its activities, emphasizing that it is not comprehensive and should be read alongside other disclosures. The company disclaims liability for any inaccuracies and clarifies that the presentation is not an offer to buy or sell securities. The announcement includes forward-looking statements about future events and business developments, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,350,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.87M

