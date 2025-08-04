Unith Ltd Appoints New CFO to Support Global Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Crowd Media Holdings Limited ( (AU:UNT) ) has provided an update.

Unith Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. George Hannagan as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hannagan, who previously served as the company’s Group Finance Manager, brings over a decade of experience in financial management and analysis. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to support Unith’s global expansion and growth strategy in the AI-driven technology sector. Executive Director Scott Mison highlighted Mr. Hannagan’s familiarity with the company’s operations and growth strategy as key advantages, allowing for a seamless transition and enabling more focus on strategic initiatives.

Unith Ltd is a technology company specializing in AI-driven digital human and conversation design solutions. The company focuses on developing and deploying interactive, AI-powered conversational agents that enhance customer engagement, education, and entertainment for business clients. Unith also operates a growing B2C subscription division, offering services that generate recurring revenue through subscription models.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,350,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.87M

