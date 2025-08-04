Unith Ltd Addresses Trading Policy Compliance Issues

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Crowd Media Holdings Limited ( (AU:UNT) ) has provided an announcement.

Unith Ltd is currently addressing compliance issues related to its trading policy and disclosure obligations. The company is reviewing its trading policy and plans to update its website with the correct policy version. The board acknowledges a technical breach of the trading policy due to a lack of written approval for trading during a closed period and is taking steps to improve communication and governance practices.

More about Crowd Media Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,350,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.87M

