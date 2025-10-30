United Therapeutics Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

United Therapeutics Corp. ( (UTHR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Therapeutics Corp. presented to its investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development of pharmaceutical therapies and technologies to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the area of pulmonary diseases and organ transplantation. As a public benefit corporation, it aims to provide innovative solutions while fulfilling its public benefit purpose.

In its latest earnings report, United Therapeutics Corporation announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company experienced a seven percent increase in total revenues compared to the same period in 2024, driven by strong sales of key products like Tyvaso and Orenitram. The company’s leadership expressed confidence in maintaining its growth trajectory, supported by successful clinical studies and strategic initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue of $799.5 million, a net income of $338.7 million, and a 12 percent increase in net income per diluted share. The growth in Tyvaso DPI sales was notable, with a 22 percent increase, while Orenitram saw a 16 percent rise in revenues. Despite some declines in other product lines, the overall performance was bolstered by increased demand and strategic pricing.

The company also reported increased expenses in research and development, primarily due to investments in organ manufacturing and drug delivery technologies. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 17 percent, largely due to reduced litigation accruals. The effective income tax rate rose to 23 percent, reflecting changes in pre-tax earnings.

Looking ahead, United Therapeutics remains optimistic about its future growth, driven by ongoing product demand and advancements in clinical research. The management’s focus on strategic objectives and innovation positions the company to continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

