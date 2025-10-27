United Therapeutics’ AI-Driven Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pulmonary Hypertension Diagnosis

United Therapeutics Corp. ((UTHR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The MOMENTOUS Study, officially titled ‘Multi-site Study of the Clinical Impact of an AI-assisted Approach to Referring Patients With Interstitial Lung Disease for Diagnostic Evaluation of Pulmonary Hypertension,’ aims to evaluate the effectiveness of an ECG-based AI device in predicting the risk of undiagnosed pulmonary hypertension in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD). This study is significant as it could enhance early diagnosis and treatment strategies for pulmonary hypertension, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is an ECG-based AI device designed to predict the likelihood of undiagnosed pulmonary hypertension using data from a 12-lead ECG. The device aims to assist healthcare providers in identifying high-risk patients who may benefit from further diagnostic evaluation.

The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups. It employs a parallel intervention model without masking. The primary purpose is diagnostic, focusing on the accuracy of the AI device in predicting pulmonary hypertension risk.

The study began on March 28, 2025, with primary completion expected soon after. The latest update was submitted on September 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeliness of the data being collected.

The update from United Therapeutics Corp. could influence the company’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance their market position in the pulmonary hypertension treatment space. Competitors in the industry will likely monitor these developments closely, as advancements in AI-assisted diagnostics could shift market dynamics.

The MOMENTOUS Study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

