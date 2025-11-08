United Parks & Resorts Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Mixed Results

United Parks & Resorts Inc. ((PRKS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest earnings call for United Parks & Resorts Inc. presented a mixed picture of the company’s performance. While there were notable achievements in in-park spending and forward bookings, the company faced significant challenges with attendance, revenue, and cost management. Despite these hurdles, the company expressed optimism about future attractions and investment strategies, maintaining a positive outlook for the coming years.

In-Park Per Capita Spending Growth

United Parks & Resorts Inc. reported consistent growth in in-park per capita spending, which has increased in 20 of the last 22 quarters. This trend highlights strong consumer engagement and spending at the parks, indicating a robust demand for the experiences offered.

Record Attendance at Halloween Events

The company’s Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando and San Diego achieved record attendance, showcasing a strong performance during the Halloween season. This success underscores the popularity of seasonal events and their contribution to the company’s overall attendance figures.

Encouraging Forward Booking Trends

Forward booking revenue trends for 2026 at Discovery Cove and group business are up over 20% compared to the same time last year. This positive trend suggests a promising outlook for future revenue and reflects growing consumer confidence in the company’s offerings.

SeaWorld Orlando Attendance Increase

Despite broader market challenges, SeaWorld Orlando experienced an increase in year-to-date attendance. This growth is a testament to the park’s appeal and the effectiveness of its marketing strategies.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board’s approval of a $500 million share repurchase program, with 635,020 shares repurchased for $32.2 million, highlights the company’s confidence in its valuation and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Upcoming Attractions and Investments

United Parks & Resorts Inc. is planning several new rides and attractions for 2026, including SEAQuest in Orlando and Barracuda Strike in San Antonio. These investments demonstrate the company’s commitment to enhancing its park offerings and attracting more visitors.

Strong Balance Sheet

The company reported a strong balance sheet with a net total leverage ratio of 3.2x, approximately $872 million of total available liquidity, and $221 million of cash on hand. This financial stability provides a solid foundation for future growth and investment.

Decrease in Total Revenue

Total revenue for the third quarter decreased by $34.1 million or 6.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decline reflects the challenges the company faces in maintaining revenue growth amidst changing market conditions.

Attendance and Admissions Decline

The company experienced a decline in attendance by approximately 240,000 guests or 3.4%, and a decrease in admission per capita by 6.3% compared to the prior year quarter. These declines highlight the challenges in attracting and retaining visitors.

International Visitation Decline

A decline in international visitation resulted in approximately 90,000 fewer guests, reversing earlier positive trends. This decline poses a challenge to the company’s efforts to expand its global reach.

Increased Operating and Administrative Expenses

Operating expenses increased by $7.1 million or 3.4%, and selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by $5.3 million or 9.6%. These increases indicate ongoing challenges in cost management.

Net Income Decline

Net income for the third quarter decreased to $89.3 million from $119.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. This decline reflects the impact of decreased revenue and increased expenses on the company’s profitability.

Challenges in Cost Management

The company expressed disappointment in its cost management efforts and has implemented new processes to address execution issues. This proactive approach aims to improve efficiency and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, United Parks & Resorts Inc. remains optimistic about its future prospects. Forward booking revenue trends are up over 20% for 2026, and several new attractions and events are planned. The company is also making progress with international partnerships and seeing increased adoption of its mobile app, contributing to a 37% increase in average transaction value for in-app purchases. These developments signal a positive outlook for the company’s growth and expansion.

In conclusion, the earnings call for United Parks & Resorts Inc. highlighted a mixed performance with both achievements and challenges. While the company faces hurdles in attendance and revenue, its strong in-park spending, forward bookings, and planned investments provide reasons for optimism. The company’s proactive approach to cost management and strategic investments in new attractions position it well for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue