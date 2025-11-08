United Parks & Resorts Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Mixed Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

United Parks & Resorts Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Mixed Results

United Parks & Resorts Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Mixed Results

United Parks & Resorts Inc. ((PRKS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest earnings call for United Parks & Resorts Inc. presented a mixed picture of the company’s performance. While there were notable achievements in in-park spending and forward bookings, the company faced significant challenges with attendance, revenue, and cost management. Despite these hurdles, the company expressed optimism about future attractions and investment strategies, maintaining a positive outlook for the coming years.

In-Park Per Capita Spending Growth

United Parks & Resorts Inc. reported consistent growth in in-park per capita spending, which has increased in 20 of the last 22 quarters. This trend highlights strong consumer engagement and spending at the parks, indicating a robust demand for the experiences offered.

Record Attendance at Halloween Events

The company’s Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando and San Diego achieved record attendance, showcasing a strong performance during the Halloween season. This success underscores the popularity of seasonal events and their contribution to the company’s overall attendance figures.

Encouraging Forward Booking Trends

Forward booking revenue trends for 2026 at Discovery Cove and group business are up over 20% compared to the same time last year. This positive trend suggests a promising outlook for future revenue and reflects growing consumer confidence in the company’s offerings.

SeaWorld Orlando Attendance Increase

Despite broader market challenges, SeaWorld Orlando experienced an increase in year-to-date attendance. This growth is a testament to the park’s appeal and the effectiveness of its marketing strategies.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board’s approval of a $500 million share repurchase program, with 635,020 shares repurchased for $32.2 million, highlights the company’s confidence in its valuation and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Upcoming Attractions and Investments

United Parks & Resorts Inc. is planning several new rides and attractions for 2026, including SEAQuest in Orlando and Barracuda Strike in San Antonio. These investments demonstrate the company’s commitment to enhancing its park offerings and attracting more visitors.

Strong Balance Sheet

The company reported a strong balance sheet with a net total leverage ratio of 3.2x, approximately $872 million of total available liquidity, and $221 million of cash on hand. This financial stability provides a solid foundation for future growth and investment.

Decrease in Total Revenue

Total revenue for the third quarter decreased by $34.1 million or 6.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decline reflects the challenges the company faces in maintaining revenue growth amidst changing market conditions.

Attendance and Admissions Decline

The company experienced a decline in attendance by approximately 240,000 guests or 3.4%, and a decrease in admission per capita by 6.3% compared to the prior year quarter. These declines highlight the challenges in attracting and retaining visitors.

International Visitation Decline

A decline in international visitation resulted in approximately 90,000 fewer guests, reversing earlier positive trends. This decline poses a challenge to the company’s efforts to expand its global reach.

Increased Operating and Administrative Expenses

Operating expenses increased by $7.1 million or 3.4%, and selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by $5.3 million or 9.6%. These increases indicate ongoing challenges in cost management.

Net Income Decline

Net income for the third quarter decreased to $89.3 million from $119.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. This decline reflects the impact of decreased revenue and increased expenses on the company’s profitability.

Challenges in Cost Management

The company expressed disappointment in its cost management efforts and has implemented new processes to address execution issues. This proactive approach aims to improve efficiency and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, United Parks & Resorts Inc. remains optimistic about its future prospects. Forward booking revenue trends are up over 20% for 2026, and several new attractions and events are planned. The company is also making progress with international partnerships and seeing increased adoption of its mobile app, contributing to a 37% increase in average transaction value for in-app purchases. These developments signal a positive outlook for the company’s growth and expansion.

In conclusion, the earnings call for United Parks & Resorts Inc. highlighted a mixed performance with both achievements and challenges. While the company faces hurdles in attendance and revenue, its strong in-park spending, forward bookings, and planned investments provide reasons for optimism. The company’s proactive approach to cost management and strategic investments in new attractions position it well for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement