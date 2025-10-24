United Oil & Gas Appoints David Williams as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from United Oil & Gas Plc ( (GB:UOG) ) is now available.

United Oil & Gas Plc has appointed David Williams as a Non-Executive Director, bringing over two decades of experience in investment management, capital markets, and corporate strategy. His expertise is expected to provide valuable insights into capital allocation, risk management, and shareholder value creation, aligning with United’s strategy and growth ambitions. This appointment is seen as a strong endorsement of the company’s future plans and is anticipated to play a crucial role as United enters a new phase of development, aiming to unlock significant opportunities and create lasting value for shareholders.

United Oil & Gas is an oil and gas company with a development asset in the UK and a high impact exploration licence in Jamaica. The company is led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses, partnered with established industry players, and is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions. United Oil & Gas is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 42,921,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.39M

