United Homes Group Directors Resign on November 7, 2025

United Homes Group ( (UHG) ) has issued an announcement.

United Homes Group announced the resignation of directors Nikki Haley and James M. Pirrello, effective November 7, 2025. The company is reviewing candidates to replace them, while existing directors have agreed to stay on temporarily to ensure compliance with Nasdaq rules. Additionally, on November 6, 2025, the company entered into retention agreements with key executives, offering them a cash retention amount equal to their 2025 base salaries, with conditions for repayment if they leave before March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (UHG) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Homes Group stock, see the UHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UHG is a Neutral.

United Homes Group’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance and technical analysis. The company’s high leverage and declining profitability are major concerns, while bearish technical indicators suggest continued downward pressure on the stock. Although there are some positive aspects, such as improved cash flow and product initiatives, these are not enough to offset the broader challenges.

More about United Homes Group

Average Trading Volume: 282,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $85.26M

