United Community Banks Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

United Community Banks ( (UCB) ) just unveiled an update.

United Community Banks, Inc. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with net income of $91.5 million and a significant increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 27% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by solid loan and deposit growth, as well as margin expansion. The return on assets and return on tangible common equity improved significantly, reflecting the company’s operational efficiency and leverage. Additionally, the company increased its quarterly common dividend and maintained strong capital ratios, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (UCB) stock is a Buy with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Community Banks stock, see the UCB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UCB is a Outperform.

United Community Banks shows a solid financial foundation with strong profitability and a healthy balance sheet. The recent earnings call highlighted positive growth in earnings and strategic acquisitions, boosting confidence in future performance. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish trends, and declining revenue growth and cash flow pose risks to sustained growth.

More about United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services including loans, deposits, and mortgage services. The company focuses on strong loan growth and margin expansion to drive revenue and earnings per share growth.

Average Trading Volume: 620,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.7B

