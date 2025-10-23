United Community Banks Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

United Community Banks ( (UCB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Community Banks presented to its investors.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Greenville, South Carolina, offering a range of banking, mortgage, and wealth management services across the southeastern United States. The company is recognized for its strong customer satisfaction and trusted banking services.

In the third quarter of 2025, United Community Banks reported a net income of $91.5 million, with a significant increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.70, up from $0.38 in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by strong loan growth and margin expansion, resulting in a 27% year-over-year revenue increase.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a return on assets of 1.29% and a return on common equity of 9.2%. The company also saw a notable improvement in its net interest margin, which increased to 3.58%. Loan growth was robust, with a $254 million increase, while customer deposits rose by $137 million, excluding seasonal public fund outflows.

Despite higher noninterest expenses due to performance-based incentives, United Community Banks maintained a strong efficiency ratio of 54.3% on a GAAP basis. The company also redeemed preferred stock valued at $88.3 million and increased its quarterly common dividend by 4% year-over-year.

Looking ahead, United Community Banks remains focused on driving growth through strategic loan and deposit initiatives while maintaining operational efficiency. The management expresses confidence in the company’s ability to continue delivering strong financial performance and exceptional customer service.

