UNITED ARROWS LTD. Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

UNITED ARROWS LTD. ( (JP:7606) ) has shared an update.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing an 8% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite sales growth. The company forecasts a 9.8% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of improved profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7606) stock is a Hold with a Yen2028.00 price target.

More about UNITED ARROWS LTD.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. operates in the fashion retail industry, focusing on high-end apparel and accessories. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its premium fashion offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 206,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen54.97B

