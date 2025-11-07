UNITED ARROWS Explores COEN Subsidiary Share Transfer to Gyet

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UNITED ARROWS LTD. ( (JP:7606) ) just unveiled an update.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. has announced its decision to enter into discussions with Gyet Co., Ltd. for the potential transfer of all shares in its subsidiary, COEN CO., LTD. This move comes as COEN faces challenges in achieving profitability due to changes in the fashion industry and consumer behavior. By collaborating with Gyet, a company with significant expertise in apparel and brand restructuring, UNITED ARROWS aims to ensure COEN’s sustainable growth and optimize its brand portfolio.

More about UNITED ARROWS LTD.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. is a company operating in the fashion industry, primarily involved in the planning, manufacturing, and sales of apparel. It focuses on managing a portfolio of brands, including COEN CO., LTD., which operates coen brand stores in large shopping centers across semi-urban and suburban areas.

