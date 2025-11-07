Unisys Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Updates

Unisys ( (UIS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Unisys presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Unisys Corporation is a global technology solutions company that specializes in cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications, and enterprise computing solutions, helping clients unlock their full potential. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Unisys announced a total revenue of $460.2 million, marking a 7.4% decrease year-over-year, while cash and cash equivalents increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter. The company has made strategic moves to enhance its pension strategy by purchasing an annuity contract to transfer $320 million of projected U.S. defined benefit pension liabilities to a third-party insurer. Despite a decline in revenue, Unisys reported an increase in free cash flow and maintained its non-GAAP operating profit margin guidance of 8% to 9%. The company continues to focus on operational efficiency and expects more than $100 million of pre-pension and postretirement free cash flow. Looking ahead, Unisys remains committed to its strategic goals, including expanding its AI solutions and maintaining strong liquidity to support future growth and efficiency.