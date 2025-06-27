Unisys Completes $700 Million Senior Notes Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 27, 2025, Unisys Corporation completed the sale of $700 million in senior secured notes due 2031, guaranteed by its subsidiaries. The proceeds will refinance existing notes, partially fund the U.S. pension plan, and support corporate purposes, strengthening Unisys’s financial position and aiding in the execution of its long-term goals.

Spark’s Take on UIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UIS is a Neutral.

Unisys faces financial challenges with declining revenue and net losses, weighing down the stock score. Improvements in cash flow and strategic refinancing of debt provide some optimism. However, the technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, and negative valuation metrics further impact the score.

More about Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that provides cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics, and enterprise computing services. It helps leading organizations challenge the status quo and unlock their potential.

Average Trading Volume: 667,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $327.6M

