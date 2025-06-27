Unisys Amends Senior Secured Notes Indenture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unisys ( (UIS) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Unisys Corporation entered into a supplemental indenture to amend its 6.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027, eliminating restrictive covenants and releasing collateral. This move follows a successful tender offer where 98.98% of the notes were tendered, allowing Unisys to satisfy and discharge the indenture by depositing $5,117,000 in U.S. government securities. The company plans to use proceeds from a $700 million senior secured notes offering due 2031 to fund this transaction, impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on UIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UIS is a Neutral.

Unisys faces financial challenges with declining revenue and net losses, weighing down the stock score. Improvements in cash flow and strategic refinancing of debt provide some optimism. However, the technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, and negative valuation metrics further impact the score.

More about Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing IT services and solutions, including cloud and infrastructure services, digital workplace services, and software solutions. The company is known for its expertise in security, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure management.

Average Trading Volume: 667,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $327.6M

