Union Steel Enters Strategic Alliance for Offshore Oil & Gas Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Union Steel Holdings Limited ( (SG:ZB9) ).

Union Steel Holdings Limited has signed a non-binding tripartite Strategic Cooperation Agreement with COSCO SHIPPING Marine Engineering and China Offshore Engineering Solutions to collaborate on offshore oil and gas projects in Southeast Asia. This alliance aims to leverage the companies’ combined engineering expertise and market access to offer integrated, cost-efficient solutions and explore new growth opportunities in the regional oil and gas markets.

More about Union Steel Holdings Limited

Union Steel Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the engineering sector with a focus on providing solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. The company aims to deliver enhanced value through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions for regional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 21,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$70.88M

For an in-depth examination of ZB9 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue