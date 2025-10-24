Union Pacific’s Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Growth

Union Pacific Corporation ( (UNP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Union Pacific Corporation presented to its investors.

Union Pacific Corporation is a leading rail transportation company operating in 23 western U.S. states, providing essential freight services that connect businesses and communities to the global economy.

Union Pacific Corporation has reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in earnings per share and operating revenue. The company continues to demonstrate operational excellence and strategic growth, highlighted by its ongoing merger efforts with Norfolk Southern to establish the first transcontinental railroad in America.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 3% rise in operating revenue to $6.2 billion, driven by strong core pricing gains. The company achieved a diluted earnings per share of $3.01, with an adjusted figure of $3.08, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous year. Union Pacific’s operating ratio improved to 59.2%, with an adjusted ratio of 58.5%, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency. Additionally, the company set records for freight car velocity, locomotive productivity, and workforce productivity, emphasizing its commitment to safety and service.

Union Pacific’s strategic focus remains on meeting customer demand with strong service, achieving pricing gains, and maintaining industry-leading operating ratios. The company has outlined a capital plan of $3.4 billion and announced a 3% dividend increase for the third quarter. Share repurchases have been paused as the company navigates the merger process with Norfolk Southern.

Looking ahead, Union Pacific is poised to continue its growth trajectory, with management expressing confidence in achieving its earnings per share growth targets and maintaining strong cash generation. The company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements position it well for future success in the competitive rail transportation industry.

