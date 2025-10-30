Unilever Publishes Final Terms for EUR 1.65 Billion Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unilever ( (GB:ULVR) ) just unveiled an update.

Unilever PLC has announced the publication of final terms for two series of notes under its $25 billion Debt Issuance Programme. The notes, valued at EUR 850 million and EUR 800 million, are due in 2032 and 2037 respectively, and are guaranteed by Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc. This move is part of Unilever’s strategic financial management, aiming to strengthen its capital structure and support its long-term growth objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ULVR) stock is a Sell with a £3900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unilever stock, see the GB:ULVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ULVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULVR is a Outperform.

Unilever’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings outlook, despite some technical and valuation concerns. The company’s ability to maintain profitability and growth in developed markets, along with strategic initiatives in emerging markets, supports a favorable investment case.

More about Unilever

Unilever PLC is a leading global company in the consumer goods industry, known for its diverse range of products including food, beverages, cleaning agents, and personal care items. The company focuses on sustainable living and operates in markets worldwide, aiming to meet consumer needs while promoting environmental and social responsibility.

Average Trading Volume: 3,347,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £113B

