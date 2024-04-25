Unilever Plc Reports Strong Start in 2024

Unilever Plc (UK) (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever Plc has reported a solid start to 2024 with a 4.4% increase in underlying sales growth driven by a 2.2% rise in volume. The company’s turnover saw a 1.4% bump to €15.0 billion, despite currency impacts and net disposals. Unilever’s Power Brands, including Dove, Knorr, and Rexona, were key growth contributors, and the company remains on track with its 2024 outlook, expecting continued underlying sales growth and a modest improvement in underlying operating margin.

