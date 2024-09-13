Unilever Executives Reinvest Dividends in Company Shares

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has disclosed a series of transactions made by senior executives who reinvested their dividends into acquiring additional shares of the company. The transactions were conducted on the Amsterdam and London Stock Exchanges and involved both Euro and British Pound currencies. The reinvestments signify continued confidence of the leadership in the company’s performance.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.