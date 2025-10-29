Unifi Shareholders Approve Key Decisions at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Unifi ( (UFI) ).

On October 28, 2025, Unifi, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where several key decisions were made. Shareholders approved an amendment to increase the number of shares in the company’s incentive compensation plan by 1,240,000, elected eight directors, approved executive compensation for fiscal 2025, and ratified KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for fiscal 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (UFI) stock is a Hold with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unifi stock, see the UFI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UFI is a Neutral.

Unifi’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative profitability being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis provides some neutral signals, but valuation concerns persist due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call offers cautious optimism for future improvements, but current financial struggles weigh heavily on the score.

Average Trading Volume: 47,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $80.97M

