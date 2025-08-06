Unidata S.p.A. Updates Voting Rights Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Unidata S.P.A. ( (IT:UD) ) has issued an update.

Unidata S.p.A. announced an update in the total number of voting rights, reflecting an increase due to the conversion of ordinary shares to shares with increased voting rights. This change, effective from July 7, 2025, enhances the company’s governance structure and may impact shareholder influence and decision-making processes, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:UD) stock is a Buy with a EUR6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unidata S.P.A. stock, see the IT:UD Stock Forecast page.

More about Unidata S.P.A.

Unidata S.p.A. is a telecommunications, cloud, and IoT services operator founded in 1985, providing ultra-broadband connectivity services through its extensive optical fiber network and proprietary data center. The company serves over 27,500 business, wholesale, and residential customers with solutions such as FTTH network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, and cloud services. Additionally, Unidata is active in the IoT sector, focusing on home automation and Smart City markets. It is listed on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana.

Average Trading Volume: 58,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €88.95M

For a thorough assessment of UD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue