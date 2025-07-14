Unidata S.p.A. Acquires Own Shares as Part of Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Unidata S.P.A. ( (IT:UD) ).

Unidata S.p.A. announced the purchase of 1,140 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan Market as part of a share buyback program initiated in May 2025. This transaction, valued at €3,189.20, represents about 0.0037% of the company’s share capital. Following this purchase and the allocation of shares to employees, Unidata now holds 674,196 own shares, equating to 2.1828% of its share capital. This move is part of Unidata’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Unidata S.P.A.

Unidata S.p.A. is a telecommunications, cloud, and IoT services operator founded in 1985. The company operates a fiber optic network of approximately 7,800 km, a wireless network, and a proprietary data center. It provides ultra-broadband connectivity services, VoIP, cloud services, and IoT solutions for home automation and Smart City markets to over 28,600 customers. Unidata is listed on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment.

Average Trading Volume: 44,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €89.88M

