UniCredit Reports Record Profits and Strong Growth in 2025

UniCredit S.p.A., a leading European commercial bank, has reported a record third quarter and nine-month performance for 2025, showcasing its consistent profitable growth across its diverse business lines. The bank, headquartered in Milan, operates primarily in the financial services sector, offering a range of banking products and services across Europe.

In its latest earnings report, UniCredit announced a net profit of €2.6 billion for the third quarter and €8.7 billion for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 12.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The bank’s return on tangible equity (RoTE) improved to 19.1% for the quarter, supported by strong revenue growth and cost management.

Key financial highlights include a 1.2% year-on-year increase in net revenue to €6.1 billion for the third quarter, while operating costs decreased by 0.1% year-on-year, reflecting the bank’s operational efficiency. The cost of risk remained low at 10 basis points, and the CET1 ratio stood at 14.8%, indicating robust capital generation. UniCredit also confirmed its full-year net profit guidance of approximately €10.5 billion.

Strategically, UniCredit continues to focus on enhancing its capital efficiency and operational excellence, with plans to boost recurring earnings through strategic initiatives such as the internalization of life insurance in Italy and equity consolidations. The bank’s commitment to shareholder value is evident in its planned total distribution of €9.5 billion for 2025, including a cash dividend of at least €4.75 billion.

Looking ahead, UniCredit remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations of further strengthening its earnings and capital generation in the coming years. The bank’s strategic focus on client relationships and disciplined capital allocation positions it well to navigate macroeconomic challenges and continue delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders.

