Unicorn Mineral Resources Restores Official Listing

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company ( (GB:UMR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Unicorn Mineral Resources Plc has announced the restoration of its listing on the Official List following the publication of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025. This development marks a significant step for the company as it resumes its position in the market, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholders positively.

More about Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company

Unicorn Mineral Resources Plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring zinc, lead, copper, and silver.

Average Trading Volume: 69,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

