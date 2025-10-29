Unico Silver Reports Strong September Quarter with Significant Resource Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from E2 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:USL) ).

Unico Silver Ltd. reported a strong operational quarter ending September 2025, marked by a 73% increase in the Cerro Leon Mineral Resource Estimate and the restart of a 30,000-meter drill campaign at Joaquin. The company also achieved significant progress in expanding high-grade oxide mineralization across multiple targets, supported by a $25 million equity placement. These developments position Unico Silver to advance its PLUS 150 and BEYOND 300 strategies, with a robust cash position of $28.8 million. The company’s strategic moves, including the completion of a deferred cash payment for the Pinguino properties, enable it to restructure and qualify for Argentina’s new investment incentives, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder value.

More about E2 Metals Ltd.

Unico Silver Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its projects in Argentina, with a significant emphasis on expanding its mineral resource base and enhancing project development strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 3,196,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$247.5M

