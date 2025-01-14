Unico Silver Initiates Phase 2 Drilling at Cerro Leon

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Unico Silver Limited has commenced Phase 2 diamond drilling at its Cerro Leon project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, as part of a comprehensive 50,000-meter drilling program. This phase aims to test the vertical continuity of mineralization and expand the project’s current mineral resource estimate. The company anticipates completing the program by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The commencement of this drilling phase builds on the results of Phase 1 reverse circulation drilling, with assay results from 42 holes expected soon. With a strong outlook for silver demand, Unico Silver is positioning itself for a transformative year in 2025.

Unico Silver Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on silver exploration and production. The company is involved in developing its Cerro Leon and Joaquin projects in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina, aiming to expand its mineral resource base and leverage the growing silver demand and prices.

YTD Price Performance: 2.56%

Average Trading Volume: 1,367,691

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$87.59M

